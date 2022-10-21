High Wind Watch Issued for Portions of Wyoming Saturday

SWEETWATER COUNTY — Portions of Wyoming, including Sweetwater County, will be under a high wind watch tomorrow, October 22, according to the United States National Weather Service (NWS).

The high wind watch will be in effect from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. tomorrow. Residents can expect winds of 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible in east Sweetwater County, the Green Mountains, Rattlesnake Range, and the lower elevations of Natrona County. Those who are traveling to the Casper area could experience “gusts up to 70 mph expected along Outer Drive in Casper.”

Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Temperatures will be dropping significantly and snow will be moving into the area Saturday night and Sunday morning. For a complete forecast, click here.