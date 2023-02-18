High Winds Expected to Impact Travel throughout Wyoming Until Tuesday

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT) is warning travelers that strong wind gusts of more than 60 mph will be blowing through the state starting tomorrow and lasting through Tuesday.

WYDOT is anticipating prolonged road closures to light and high profile vehicles due to extreme blow over risks starting tomorrow afternoon. Gusts of up to 60 mph on Saturday and 70 mph on Sunday are expected along Interstate 80, specifically between Rock Springs and Cheyenne. Blowing snow will create drifting snow, reduced visibility and other winter driving conditions. Intestate 25 and Interstate 90 will also experience high winds. South Pass could be hit the hardest with gusts from 70 to 80 mph on Sunday and Monday.

In addition to the wind, snow will impact the mountain passes. A snow storm is expected to enter the state on Monday.

For the entire road impact report, see the video below. For a complete forecast, click here.