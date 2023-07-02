Highly Valuable Model 1873 Winchester Researched by Museum Employees

GREEN RIVER — The Sweetwater County Historical Museum’s Vintage Firearms Program researched a classic Old West rifle this week: a particularly fine Model 1873 in .32 WCF (Winchester Center Fire).

While the first rifle to bear the name “Winchester” was the Model 1866, an improved Henry in .44 rimfire caliber, the Winchester that came to be called, (though in later years), “The Gun That Won the West” was the second: the iconic Model 1873.

The 1873 was first chambered for the .44-40 cartridge, (the .44 Winchester Center Fire), its classic loading, though later it also became available in .38-40 and .32-20 (.32 WCF). With a powder charge about 65% greater than the .44 rimfire, the .44-40 was highly popular, not least because it also became a chambering for the Model 1873 Colt Single Action Army revolver. Production of the ‘73 ceased in 1923; about 720,000 were made. The Model 1873 examined this week was made in 1892 and features an unusual configuration – a half-octagon / half-round barrel with a “button” half-magazine.

If you have a vintage firearm (or firearms) and would like to learn more about them, contact the museum at (307) 872-6435 or via email at blustd@sweetwatercountywy.gov. There is no charge for the museum’s Firearms Research Program.