Highway 374 Bridge West of Green River to Close Aug. 25

GREEN RIVER — The Wyoming Department of Transportation and crews from DeBernardi Construction Company, Inc., will close the bridge on Wyoming State Highway 374 near the La Barge Interchange west of Green River for paving operations starting Aug. 25.

The work should last through the week. Once completed, crews will reopen the bridge to traffic but will continue with miscellaneous work with limited impacts for drivers. Drivers wishing to access the west end of WYO 374 will have to detour onto exit 72, the Westvaco Interchange.

The work is part of a district wide bridge rehabilitation project that started in May of this year. The scope of work for the project includes structure rehabilitation, asphalt paving, guardrail and concrete paving work at various locations in southwest Wyoming. The project was awarded last October and the completion date for all the work is Oct. 31.