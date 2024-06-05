Highway Patrol Pursuit Ends Outside Green River

Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers investigate a vehicle involved in a pursuit that started in Uinta County Tuesday afternoon. The pursuit ended outside of Jamestown and resulted in two arrests. SweetwaterNOW photo by Olivia Kennah

JAMESTOWN – A pursuit involving the Wyoming Highway Patrol ended near Green River Tuesday afternoon, resulting in two arrests.

According to Arron Healy, the WHP’s public information officer for its District 3 area, the pursuit started near Milepost 33 in Uinta County, where troopers attempted to initiate a traffic stop. A pursuit was initiated and continued into Sweetwater County, where the vehicle was stopped near Milepost 88 outside of Jamestown. Multiple WHP troopers were involved in the pursuit. Healy said two people were arrested after the pursuit ended.

Additional information was not available as of publication. Further information will be published by SweetwaterNOW.

The below SweetwaterNOW photos are by Olivia Kennah.