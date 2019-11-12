Highway Patrol Releases Information on November 8 Fatal Crash Near Rock Springs

ROCK SPRINGS — On November 8, 2019, a fatal crash occurred around milepost 101 on Interstate 80 near Rock Springs, Wyoming. Around 12:45 p.m., Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers were dispatched to the area for a one-vehicle rollover.

A 2004 Mini Cooper was traveling eastbound on Interstate 80 when the vehicle exited the right side of the road and passed several vehicles. The vehicle re-entered the roadway and crossed the eastbound lanes before entering the median and overturning.

The driver of the Mini Cooper has been identified as 59-year-old Nevada resident John H. Perez. Perez was not wearing his seatbelt and succumbed to his injuries at the scene of the crash.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Speed is being investigated as a possible contributing factors.

This is the 135th fatality on Wyoming’s roadways in 2019 compared to 105 in 2018, 116 in 2017, and 102 in 2016 to date.