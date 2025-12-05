Highway Patrol Rescues Missing Girl in Converse County

GREEN RIVER — A Montana teen is home and safe after Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers tracked down the men allegedly transporting her across state lines.

On the evening of Nov. 22, the FBI was tracking cell phone pings after a pair of men from Oklahoma picked up a teenage girl in Montana and were traveling with her through Wyoming back to Oklahoma.

Troopers were alerted to the situation via a BOLO (Be On the Look Out) alert, and were informed the suspected vehicle was southbound on I-25 and last pinged at mile marker 135. A nearby trooper immediately spotted the suspected vehicle, and with assistance from Converse County Sheriff’s Office, initiated a traffic stop. The trooper spotted the missing girl in the vehicle and arrested the two suspects.

The 15-year-old girl was cared for by the Wyoming Department of Family Services before being returned home to her parents in Montana.

The WHP said the incident is still under investigation and has been handed over to the FBI. The WHP doesn’t plan to release further information at this time.