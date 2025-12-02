Highway Patrol Rescues Teen from Alleged Kidnappers Saturday

CHEYENNE — A Wisconsin teen is safe after Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers tracked down her alleged kidnappers Saturday.

Troopers responded to a Be On The Lookout alert for a missing female minor. She was allegedly traveling with a 20-year-old male wanted on drug charges out of Two Rivers, Wisconsin.

Using cell phone pings, troopers were able to determine the suspected vehicle was traveling westbound on Interstate 80 between Laramie and Rawlins. A trooper stopped the vehicle after spotting it outside of Sinclair and identified the missing girl. She was found to be with two people who claimed they were hired to transport her to Utah. The two men were taken into custody and charged with kidnapping and interference with parental custody. 

“I am proud of the work and cooperation between the troopers and our dispatchers who went above and beyond to locate this girl and get her home safe.” Captain Mike Simmons, the captain of the Wyoming Highway Patrol in District 1 said. “Two alleged kidnappers are in custody and a girl is home with her parents thanks to incredible teamwork of all involved.”

The girl is safe and will return home to her parents. There is an active investigation in relation to this case, and no further details will be released during the investigation.

