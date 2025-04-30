Highway Patrol Seeks Information in Fatal Hit-and-Run

ROCK SPRINGS – The Wyoming Highway Patrol is asking residents for help in identifying the driver and a commercial vehicle involved in a hit-and-run crash that killed a truck driver near Rock Springs April 25.
The crash took place near milepost 99, past the exit leading to U.S. 191 South at 4:30 p.m. A white semi truck struck the driver of another semi as he was outside of his parked truck. The vehicle troopers are searching for is believed to use a red lion in its logo.
Aaron Healy, the public information officer for the Wyoming Highway Patrol’s District 3 area, identified the man as Jeremy Simien, 41, of Houston, who worked for Andrus Transportation Services. Healy said Simien was wearing a high-visibility vest while he was outside of his truck. Healy expressed condolences to Simien’s family and hopes residents continue providing tips.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the WHP dispatch at 307-777-4321.