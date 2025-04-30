Highway Patrol Seeks Information in Fatal Hit-and-Run

ROCK SPRINGS – The Wyoming Highway Patrol is asking residents for help in identifying the driver and a commercial vehicle involved in a hit-and-run crash that killed a truck driver near Rock Springs April 25.

The Wyoming Highway Patrol’s post regarding a hit-and-run crash April 25 with cab images. Image from the Wyoming Highway Patrol/Facebook

The crash took place near milepost 99, past the exit leading to U.S. 191 South at 4:30 p.m. A white semi truck struck the driver of another semi as he was outside of his parked truck. The vehicle troopers are searching for is believed to use a red lion in its logo.

Aaron Healy, the public information officer for the Wyoming Highway Patrol’s District 3 area, identified the man as Jeremy Simien, 41, of Houston, who worked for Andrus Transportation Services. Healy said Simien was wearing a high-visibility vest while he was outside of his truck. Healy expressed condolences to Simien’s family and hopes residents continue providing tips.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the WHP dispatch at 307-777-4321.