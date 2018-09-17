Highway Patrol Seeks Semi-Truck Driver Who Left Accident

RAWLINS — The Wyoming Highway Patrol has issued a statewide bulletin asking the public for assistance in a fatal collision investigation over the weekend near Elk Mountain.

The crash occurred around 12:09 a.m. on September 15, 2018 near milepost 239 on Interstate 80.

There is evidence to suggest an additional semi truck was involved in the incident and the truck did not stay at the scene of the crash.

The semi truck traveled through the debris field only seconds after the collision. It is

possible the semi has some damage from striking debris that was lying in the roadway.

A witness at the scene stated the truck was pulled over in front of his vehicle but left

prior to law enforcement’s arrival.

The WHP is attempting to locate this truck and the driver as they are a potential witness for this incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Wyoming Highway Patrol Dispatch Center at (307) 777-4321 and reference incident number P2018128149.