Highway Patrolmen Struck by Semi During Traffic Assist

The WHP trooper survived the collision despite extensive damage to his vehicle.

DOUGLAS — A Wyoming Highway Patrolman survived a dangerous collision yesterday evening when his vehicle was hit from behind by a semi truck on Highway 59 near Douglas.

The WHP reports that the at trooper was assisting multiple motorists who had left the roadway due to weather and road conditions shortly before 7 p.m.

The trooper had his emergency lights activated when the 53-foot box trailer semi truck collided with the back of the patrol vehicle. The trooper was inside the vehicle at the time of the accident.

He was transported to Memorial Hospital of Converse County for non-life-threatening injuries that he sustained in the crash. The truck driver did not report any injuries.

However, the truck driver was cited for traveling too fast for the road conditions.