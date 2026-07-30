Highway Project Near Farson Begins Monday

FARSON — Chip sealing on Wyoming State Highway 28 east of Farson will start Aug. 3, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation.

WYDOT and Hardrives Construction Inc. will perform the work as part of a district-wide road chip sealing project taking place in Sweetwater and Sublette Counties. The work is expected to last two weeks. WYDOT said chip seal work is necessary to help prolong the lifespan of a pavement and keep drivers safer.

Crews will be chip sealing sections of the highway from mile marker .08 to 24.41, east of Farson and mile marker 100 to 128.05, west of Farson. Crews will not be chip sealing through the intersection of US 191 and WYO 28 in Farson. Crews will begin work Monday at the east end of the project and work their way to the west. The work is estimated to take approximately two weeks, with a projected end date of Aug. 15.

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Traffic will be carried through all the work areas at reduced speeds using flaggers and pilot cars. Delays could last between 10 and 20 minutes at a time. Drivers who are approaching the work zone from an adjacent connecting road are advised to stop and wait for the pilot car. Once the queue of cars following the pilot car has passed in the direction the driver wishes to travel, the driver is then able to turn out and follow the queue through the work zone.

WYDOT encourages drivers to slow down, increase their following distance and be aware of road conditions to reduce the possibility of a cracked windshield.