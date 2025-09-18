Hiker Released from Hospital Following Yellowstone Grizzly Attack

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK — A hiker who was attacked by a grizzly in Yellowstone National Park was released from the hospital following his encounter Sept. 16.

The hiker, a 29-year-old man, was treated for his injuries at a local hospital after being taken to the Lake Medical Clinic within the park. He was injured by a bear while hiking on the Turbid Lake Trail, northeast of Mary Bay in Yellowstone Lake and roughly 2.5 miles away from the Pelican Valley trailhead. The man was alone when he encountered the bear and the man used bear spray when the bear made contact with him. The hiker initially believed the bear was a black bear, but park officials say the size, location and behavior exhibited suggest it was a grizzly bear. A later investigation of the attack site resulted in the discovery of an animal carcass and confirmed grizzly tracks.

The Turbid Lake Trail remains closed until further notice. As the act was a defensive action by the bear during a surprise encounter, the park opted not to take action against the bear.

This is the first incident of a bear injuring a person since May 2021 when a grizzly bear injured a solo hiker on the Beaver Ponds Trail in Mammoth Hot Springs.