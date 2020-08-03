Hiker Suffers Serious Injuries in Wind River Mountains Accident

PINEDALE — The Sublette County Sheriff’s Department is reporting today a woman hiking in the Warrior Peak area of the Wind River Mountain Range suffered significant injuries after falling 80-100 feet yesterday.

Public Information Officer Travis Bingham said the woman was flown to Eastern Idaho Medical Center for treatment, but he did not have information about the woman’s age, hometown or conditions as of the report.

According to a statement from the SCSO, Sublette County Dispatch received multiple SOS spot device activations near Warrior Peak in the Wind River Range yesterday afternoon. The reporting parties indicated a woman had fallen approximately 80-100 feet and needed immediate assistance and had significant injuries.

The TTSAR short haul team and contract helicopter were paged to respond. TTSAR Search Manager Dave Lankford coordinated the response where members Cody Wilson, Milford Lockwood, Andrew Masters, John Kochever responded to the given coordinates.

Upon arrival to the coordinates, team members found the female who had sustained serious bodily injuries. She was stabilized and immediately flown to Idaho for treatment.

SweetwaterNOW will have more on this story as it develops.