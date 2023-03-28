Hikers Encounter Avalanche in the Desert

Snow slabs the size of a small car came down from White Mountain over the weekend. (Photo: Mark Pedri)

An avalanche in the desert occurred over the weekend in southwestern Wyoming, according to member of a local hiking club.

The Mountain Dogs club spent Sunday investigating the slide on the western slope of White Mountain near Rock Springs, said member Mark Pedri.

“Slabs of snow the size of cars tumbled from the mountain, wiping out the few trees that clung to the steep slope,” Pedri said.

The hiking club determined the conditions are still unstable and any hikers should proceed with caution over the next few days of rapid warming.

