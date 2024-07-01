Hilltop Baptist Church Seeks Special Use Permit to Operate Child Care Center

GREEN RIVER — Hilltop Baptist Church is seeking a special use permit from the Green River City Council to operate a child care center within the existing church.

The child care center would provide care for infants and children through the age of five. It would operate from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday. According to meeting documents, the total number of children served may be as high as 100.

The special use permit is needed to operate the center, located at 405 Faith Dr., as it is currently zoned as R-1. While a church is a permitted use in any residential zone, a child care center subject to State of Wyoming requirements is allowed by right in only business zones. The church has been working with the Department of Family Services to obtain state licensure.

The Green River City Council meeting Tuesday night will start off with a public hearing for this special use permit.

During the meeting, the Council will also consider awarding the CIP 2024-Faith and Evans Drive Reconstruction and Utility Improvements Project to Kilgore Companies, LLC dba Lewis & Lewis, Inc, in the amount of $1,910,261. This project aims to completely rebuild all of Faith Drive and a portion of Evans Drive. Reconstruction of the street will include removal and replacement of sidewalks, curbs, and gutters, and asphalt surface along the length of the project.

The Council will meet Tuesday, July 2, at 7 p.m. at Green River City Hall. To view the full meeting agenda, click here.