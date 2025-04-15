Hinder Returns to Wyoming’s Big Show

Hinder will return to Wyoming's Big Show in 2025. The band last played in front of a Sweetwater County audience in 2011. Image courtesy of the Sweetwater Events Complex.

ROCK SPRINGS — Hinder is returning to Wyoming’s Big Show in 2025.

The band last rocked the Sweetwater Events Complex in 2011, and now they’re back by popular demand, according to the Sweetwater County Events Complex.

With a career spanning nearly two decades, Hinder has proven themselves as one of the most consistent and impactful rock bands of the 2000s. Their 2005 debut album, “Extreme Behavior,” exploded onto the scene, climbing to No. 6 on the Billboard 200 and delivering smash hits like “Get Stoned” and the global phenomenon “Lips of an Angel,” which reached Noi. 1 on multiple Billboard charts. The album was certified 3x Platinum and launched the band into stardom.

Their follow-up album, “Take It to the Limit,” hit even higher at No. 4 on the Billboard 200, featuring hits like “Use Me.” Over the years, Hinder has toured with legends including Aerosmith, Mötley Crüe, Nickelback, and 3 Doors Down, while continuing to release chart-topping records such as “All-American Nightmare” and “Welcome to the Freakshow.”

The night is brought to you by WE Soda, and Wyoming’s Big Show is produced in cooperation with Explore Rock Springs & Green River, WY.

“Bringing Hinder to the Big Show is a huge win for rock fans,” Kandi Pendleton, Executive Director of the Sweetwater Events Complex said. “Their iconic songs and powerful live performance will make Wednesday night an unforgettable part of the week.”

Hinder’s concert is free with fair admission, part of a full week of entertainment, rides, food, livestock shows, and family fun at Wyoming’s Big Show, running July 29 through August 2.

For the full concert lineup and event details, visit www.sweetwaterevents.com.