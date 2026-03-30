Hintz Reaches Round of 32, Henderson Battles in Consolations at NHSCA Nationals

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Green River senior Maddux Hintz put together a strong run at the NHSCA National Championships, advancing to the round of 32 at 152 pounds at an event that highlighted the efforts of two southwest Wyoming wrestlers.

Hintz opened the tournament with a dominant technical fall over Cannon Vincent, winning 19-3 in 4 minutes, 34 seconds. He set the tone early with a takedown and nearfall to build a 7-0 lead in the first period. Vincent briefly answered with a reversal, but Hintz stayed in control, adding two more nearfalls in the second period to extend the margin. A late takedown pushed the score to 16-3 heading into the third, and another takedown sealed the technical fall.

In the round of 64, Hintz continued his momentum with a pin against Alec Fahlbusch of Georgia in 5:11. Hintz built a 9-1 lead with three takedowns, one in each period, before finishing the match by fall.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Green River High School sports coverage is brought to you by:

His run in the championship bracket ended in the round of 32 against Nick Walker of Delaware. In a tightly contested match, Walker held a 1-0 lead entering the final period. As time expired, Walker secured a nearfall to claim a 3-0 decision, sending Hintz to the consolation bracket.

Hintz’s tournament came to a close in consolations, where he fell to Ryder Kolat of Maryland by technical fall, 17-1 in 3:44.

Also competing in Virginia Beach was Lyman sophomore Treysen Henderson at 113 pounds.

Henderson made quick work of his first-round opponent, pinning Brennen Secor of Massachusetts in just 25 seconds to advance.

Lyman High School Sports Coverage is Proudly Sponsored by:

In the round of 64, Henderson dropped a 10-2 major decision to Zachary Leto of Florida. His only points came via stalling penalties in the final period.

Henderson responded in the consolation bracket with a strong 16-7 major decision over Cohen Shinault of Ohio. He controlled the match early, scoring the first 12 points across the opening two periods. Shinault managed a late escape in the second, but Henderson maintained control throughout the third to secure the win.

He continued his push through the backside bracket before being eliminated in a tightly contested 9-7 decision against Javanni Lamparelli of North Carolina. Henderson trailed 3-2 after the first period but surged ahead 6-3 in the second. After Lamparelli tied the match with a late takedown in the third, Henderson briefly regained the lead with an escape. Lamparelli answered with another takedown in the closing seconds to secure the victory.