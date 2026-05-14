Hintz Takes Wrestling Talent to Chadron

GREEN RIVER — After weighing a future in both football and wrestling, Green River senior Max Hintz decided the mat was where his passion truly belonged. That decision became official Wednesday as Hintz signed with Chadron State College to continue his wrestling career at the collegiate level.

Hintz said the realization came during his most recent wrestling season.

“I found out, just this past season wrestling, that I love it more,” Hintz said. “I felt more passionate for it and just really feel like this is what I want to do and pursue and continue to do in college.”

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The location and atmosphere at Chadron State also played a major role in his decision. Hintz said the small-town environment felt familiar coming from Green River, while still giving him an opportunity to branch out on his own.

“What I really like was the location,” Hintz said. “Obviously, Chadron is a little small town, but I like it. I don’t mind it. Green River is a small town, so I’m used to it.”

Hintz added that the program’s close-knit culture stood out during his visits and conversations with coaches and wrestlers.

“It sounds like it’s like a real Brotherhood, real family up there,” he said. “It just sounds like a fun time being up there.”

Hintz will also have a familiar face alongside him at the next level. Lincoln Young of Rock Springs, who traveled with Hintz to high school nationals in Virginia Beach, is also headed to Chadron State. The two longtime rivals and friends plan to room together.

“It’s going to be awesome, we are actually rooming together,” Hintz said. “We’ve been school rivals for the last four years, but outside of that, we have been really good friends, and now we are going to be even closer.”

A three-sport athlete during his time at Green River, Hintz said the transition to focusing solely on wrestling will be an adjustment. In college, the sport becomes a year-round commitment compared to the shorter high school seasons he balanced alongside football and Soccer. Even so, he believes the challenge will be enjoyable as he continues competing at a higher level.

While excited for the opportunity ahead, Hintz knows leaving home will not come without challenges. He said he will miss his family, friends, coaches and teachers who helped guide him throughout both athletics and academics.

“I’m gonna miss them but they’re a drive away, not too far. I think it’s only like a 6-hour drive, so I’m not too far.” Hintz said.

Hintz also plans to pursue a degree in pre-physical therapy at Chadron State. Originally considering finance, he changed direction after taking a college course through Western Wyoming Community College and realizing the field was not the right fit. After discussions with his mother, he began exploring physical therapy and found it aligned with both his interests and long-term goals.

Hintz said the profession would allow him to remain connected to athletics after college, something important to him given how large of a role sports have played in his life.

As he prepares for the next chapter, Hintz also offered advice to younger athletes pursuing their own goals.

“Never give up on your dreams,” Hintz said. “Dreams can change. My dream changed. I wanted to play collegiate football, but it obviously changed to wrestling. Just never give up on them, pursue them, do anything and everything you can to pursue your dreams.”

Check out more photos from Hintz’s signing below.