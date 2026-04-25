Historic Night for Freshman Vasco in Riverton

RIVERTON — The Green River soccer teams earned a win and a draw Saturday on the road against Riverton, highlighted by a record-breaking performance from freshman Tommy Vasco.

The Lady Wolves secured a 2-0 victory, while the Wolves battled to a 4-4 draw as Vasco set a new single-season scoring record.

The boys match featured a high-scoring back-and-forth contest. Vasco recorded a hat trick, while Braxton Doak added a goal as the Wolves finished with four.

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With his first goal of the match, Vasco broke the Green River boys single-season scoring record. According to head coach Joe Vasco, the previous record was 19 goals. Vasco now has 22 on the year.

The Wolves move to 7-3-1 with the draw.

In the girls match, Isa Vasco led the way offensively, scoring both goals to lift Green River to the shutout win. The Lady Wolves improved to 6-3-2 on the season with the result.

Pitt Construction Player of the Game: Tommy Vasco

Vasco earns the honor after scoring three goals and setting the program’s single-season scoring record, continuing an outstanding freshman campaign.