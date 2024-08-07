Hoka Hey Motorcycle Challenge to Stopover in Green River

GREEN RIVER — Green River residents can expect an uptick in motorcycle riders over the next several days as the Hoka Hey Motorcycle Challenge will have a stopover at Flaming Gorge Harley Davidson.

The challenge started in Florida and will end in Homer, Alaska. Flaming Gorge Harley Davidson said some riders have reached New Mexico and are expected to move through the area in the next several days. Over 200 riders are currently participating.

The Green River City Council approved overnight camping in and around Collier Park for the motorcycle riders to camp for the night. The Council also approved the waiver of daily admission fees at the Green River Recreation Center allowing showering and day use to accommodate the riders. As part of the challenge, riders are not allowed to stay in rental homes or hotels and motels.

Council Member Gary Killpack said that while he has opposed the waiving of fees at the rec center in the past, he is on board with it in this case as the motorcyclists do this challenge for charity. The challenge’s mission is to raise awareness for social issues and riders are required to select a charity of their choice to raise money for.

For more information, visit hokaheychallenge.com. To track the riders, click here.