Holcomb, Lauterwasser Named to All-Mountain West Team

LAS VEGAS, Nev. — A pair of Wyoming Cowgirls were named to the All-Mountain West Volleyball Team on Tuesday, the league office announced. Sarah Holcomb and Paige Lauterwasser both received honors. It is the second consecutive season Lauterwasser was named to the All-MW Team, while Holcomb earned her first selection after being an honorable mention last season.

Holcomb, who led the Mountain West in league matches with an average of 1.64 blocks per set, becomes the first student-athlete in conference history to lead the MW in blocks for three consecutive seasons. She also finished second in the conference in hitting percentage at .383. Holcomb was second on the Cowgirls with 191 kills in league action, averaging 2.62 per set. Her 3.66 points per set led Wyoming. She recorded 11 matches with double-figure kills and had five or more blocks in 16 of 18 league contests.

Lauterwasser, one of the league’s top passers who plays all six rotations, averaged 2.75 kills and 3.20 points per set during conference play. She also averaged 3.36 digs per set in Mountain West matches and added 32 total blocks and 15 service aces. Lauterwasser tallied 11 double-doubles in league action and recorded 10 or more kills in 11 matches. She logged eight contests with 15 or more digs and had four matches with more than 15 points.

The Cowgirls open Mountain West Volleyball Championship play this week as the No. 3 seed. They face sixth-seeded San Diego State at 5 p.m. Mountain Time on Wednesday.