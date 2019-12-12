Holiday Gift Wrapping Supports Caregiver Program at Rock Springs Young at Heart

Rock Springs Young at Heart Caregiver program will be providing gift wrapping this year to help support the purchase of memory books for our clients who are struggling with dementia.

The Caregiving program is designed to help relieve and provide support to the Caregiver from their duties of taking care of the loved ones for a short time. Providing care twenty-four hours a day seven days a week can cause major burn out on both the caregiver and loved one.

Services can consist of Respite, light housekeeping, personal care and educational material.

The community is invited to bring all their gifts, and let the volunteers do the wrapping for you!

The gift wrapping services will be available December 16 and 18 from 4:30-8:00 pm and Saturday December 21 from 12:00-4:00 pm. We will be set up in the dining room at the Young at Heart Community Center. Donations collected will go directly into the Caregivers Program.

Young at Heart would like to give a big thank you to our community for the caring support we receive.

“KINDNESS can transform someone’s dark moment with a blaze of light. You’ll never know how much your caring matters. MAKE A DIFFERENCE for another today.” Author Amy Leigh Mercree

Should you have any questions please reach out to:

Emmy Nielsen, ACCS/DC-C

In- Home Service Director

2400 Reagan Avenue

Rock Springs, WY 82901

307-350-6737 Ext. 310

