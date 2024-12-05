Find a unique gift for that special person this holiday at the Community Fine Arts Center Art and Gift Shop. Choose from original paintings, ceramics, wood and artist greeting cards, there is something for everyone. Get 10% off when you say “I’m not the Grinch!” The CFAC staff wish everyone a peaceful holiday season.Holiday Shopping at the Community Fine Arts Center

The Community Fine Arts Center (CFAC) invites you to discover the perfect, unique gift for your loved ones this holiday season. Our Art and Gift Shop is a treasure trove of original creations, showcasing the talents of local artists and makers.

Find One-of-a-Kind Gifts:

Original Paintings: Explore a diverse collection of paintings, each a unique expression of the artist’s vision.

Ceramics: From functional pottery to decorative sculptures, our ceramic pieces add a touch of artistry to any home.

Woodwork: Discover beautifully crafted wood items, showcasing the natural beauty and skill of local artisans.

Artist Greeting Cards: Share your holiday wishes with unique and heartfelt cards designed by talented artists.

Special Holiday Offer:

Mention the phrase “I’m not the Grinch!” at checkout and receive a 10% discount on your purchase.

The CFAC staff wishes you and your family a peaceful and joyful holiday season. We hope you’ll visit us soon and experience the magic of art this holiday season. Your purchase at the CFAC Art and Gift Shop supports local artists and helps sustain our vibrant arts community. Give a gift that gives back this holiday season! The CFAC Art and Gift Shop is open during regular business hours. We look forward to welcoming you and helping you find the perfect gifts for everyone on your list.

Remember: Say “I’m not the Grinch!” for your special discount!

Happy Holidays from the Community Fine Arts Center!