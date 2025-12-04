Holiday Spirit Shines in Green River’s School Christmas Programs

GREEN RIVER — Schools in Sweetwater County School District No. 2 are gearing up for a full slate of Christmas programs throughout December.
Truman Elementary
Dec. 4. – Junior K, K, 2nd, and 4th start at 6 p.m., followed by 1st, 3rd, and 5th at 7 p.m., at Green River High School.
Monroe Elementary
Dec. 8. – K, 2nd, and 4th start at 6 p.m., followed by 1st, 3rd, and 5th at 7 p.m., at GRHS.
Harrison Elementary
Dec. 9. – K, 2nd, and 4th start at 6 p.m., followed by 1st, 3rd, and 5th at 7 p.m., at GRHS.
Washington Elementary
Dec 10. – K, 2nd, and 4th start at 6 p.m., followed by 1st, 3rd, and 5th at 7 p.m., at GRHS.
Lincoln Middle School
Dec. 16th. – Band concert starts at 7 p.m., at GRHS.