Holiday Spirit Shines in Green River’s School Christmas Programs

GREEN RIVER — Schools in Sweetwater County School District No. 2 are gearing up for a full slate of Christmas programs throughout December.

Truman Elementary

Dec. 4. – Junior K, K, 2nd, and 4th start at 6 p.m., followed by 1st, 3rd, and 5th at 7 p.m., at Green River High School.

Monroe Elementary

Dec. 8. – K, 2nd, and 4th start at 6 p.m., followed by 1st, 3rd, and 5th at 7 p.m., at GRHS.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Harrison Elementary

Dec. 9. – K, 2nd, and 4th start at 6 p.m., followed by 1st, 3rd, and 5th at 7 p.m., at GRHS.

Washington Elementary

Dec 10. – K, 2nd, and 4th start at 6 p.m., followed by 1st, 3rd, and 5th at 7 p.m., at GRHS.

Lincoln Middle School

Dec. 16th. – Band concert starts at 7 p.m., at GRHS.