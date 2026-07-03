Holiday Weekend Racing Takes Center Stage

ROCK SPRINGS — The championship races tighten this Fourth of July weekend as Sweetwater Speedway reaches the midway point of its season with two nights of racing Friday and Saturday, highlighted by the Ken Hansen Memorial Modified Spectacular honoring Ken Hansen, who helped establish the Wild West Modified Tour.

While the memorial race puts the spotlight on the modified division, championship battles across every class continue to tighten as the season reaches its midpoint.

The closest race belongs to the IMCA Modified Division, where Green River brothers Braxton Yeager and Bryson Yeager are separated by just one point entering the weekend. Braxton leads the standings with 151 points, while Bryson sits at 150. Their father, Justen Yeager, is also in the title hunt, sitting fourth with 132 points, giving the Yeager family three drivers inside the top four.

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The IMCA Sport Compact Division also features little room for error. Green River’s Cody Poll and Ethan Poll enter the weekend tied atop the standings with 153 points apiece. Rock Springs driver Travis Bott remains within striking distance in third, just two points behind the leaders.

The IMCA SportMod Championship is shaping up to be another battle to watch. Rock Springs’ Slade Pitt holds a slim two-point advantage over Cheyenne’s JD Renfro, 143-141. Price, Utah’s Shawn Parish sits just six points off the lead, while David Pitt and Green River’s Josh Pate are also within 10 points of first place.

The SportMod field also includes Green River High School graduate Joe Renfro, who currently sits just outside the top 10 in 11th place. Joe, who competes without arms by steering with his right foot and operating the gas and brake with his left, continues to gain experience during his first season racing at Sweetwater Speedway.

In the IMCA Hobby Stock Division, Fairview, Utah’s Jeramy Johnson and Price, Utah’s Race Vasquez are deadlocked atop the standings with 151 points each. Herriman, Utah’s Preslie Thorne sits 10 points back in third, while Rock Springs rookie Danica Delp trails the leaders by 12 points.

According to the schedule on Sweetwater Speedway’s website, Go-kart racing opens both nights with a 4:30 p.m. pit meeting followed by heat races and main events beginning at 5 p.m. The full-size race cars will hold their drivers meeting at 6 p.m., with the National Anthem scheduled for 7 p.m. Heat races will precede B mains before feature races cap off the evening, highlighted by the 25-lap Ken Hansen Memorial Modified feature.