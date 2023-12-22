Holy Spirit Catholic Community Invites You to Attend Christmas Mass

Celebrate Christmas Eve or Christmas Day Mass with Holy Spirit Catholic Community.
Conveniently held at multiple times and locations
Sunday, December 24th
*CHRISTMAS EVE
4:00 PM – Sts. Cyril & Methodius
10:00 PM – Sts. Cyril & Methodius
Click through linked names to view location addresses.
Monday, December 25th
*CHRISTMAS DAY
9:00 AM St. Christopher’s- Eden
9:30 AM Our Lady of Sorrows
11:30 AM Our Lady of Sorrows (Español)
Click through linked names to view location addresses.
We would like to extend a heart-felt “Thank You” to all who have supported our faith community this year!
Your generosity makes our Gospel-based service possible.
Let us continue to pray for the renewal in the Holy Spirit brought about through the Redemption of Christ Jesus!