Holy Spirit Catholic Community Invites You to Attend Christmas Mass

Celebrate Christmas Eve or Christmas Day Mass with Holy Spirit Catholic Community.
Conveniently held at multiple times and locations. 👇
Tuesday, December 24th
*CHRISTMAS EVE
4:00 PM – Our Lady of Sorrows
4:00 PM – Sts. Cyril & Methodius (Children’s mass)
7:00 PM – Sts. Cyril & Methodius
Click through linked names to view location addresses.
Wednesday, December 25th
*CHRISTMAS DAY
Midnight Mass Our Lady of Sorrows
8:00 AM St. Christopher’s- Eden
10:00 AM Sts. Cyril & Methodius
11:30 AM Our Lady of Sorrows (Español)
2:00 PM – St. Vivian’s- Superior
Click through linked names to view location addresses.
Merry Christmas!!
Paid Advertisement - This post was paid for by the business or individual represented above. We reserve the right to remove any comments. If you'd like to advertise your business in a future promotion similar to this, call our Advertising Team at 307-922-0700 or send us a message.