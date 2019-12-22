Holy Spirit Catholic Community Invites You to Attend Christmas Mass

Celebrate Christmas Eve or Christmas Day Mass with Holy Spirit Catholic Community.

Conveniently held at multiple times and locations. 👇

Tuesday, December 24th
*CHRISTMAS EVE

4:00 PMOur Lady of Sorrows
4:00 PMSts. Cyril & Methodius (Children’s mass)
7:00 PMSts. Cyril & Methodius

Click through linked names to view location addresses.

Wednesday, December 25th
*CHRISTMAS DAY

Midnight Mass Our Lady of Sorrows
8:00 AM St. Christopher’s- Eden
10:00 AM Sts. Cyril & Methodius
11:30 AM Our Lady of Sorrows (Español)
2:00 PMSt. Vivian’s- Superior

Click through linked names to view location addresses.

Merry Christmas!!

  
