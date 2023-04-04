Holy Spirit Catholic Community Invites You to Celebrate the Triduum and Attend Easter Mass!

Celebrate Easter with Holy Spirit Catholic Community.

Conveniently held at multiple times and locations.

We would love to celebrate the Triduum, the three holy days with you.

All Triduum Services will be at Sts. Cyril & Methodius, 633 Bridger Ave. All Triduum Liturgies with be in English and Spanish.

Holy Thursday, April 6th

7 P.M. with adoration of the Blessed Sacrament until Midnight

Good Friday, April 7th

12:00 Noon



Holy Saturday the Great Vigil of Easter April 8th

8:30 P.M.

Sunday, April 9th

EASTER SUNDAY

8:00 A.M. Sts. Cyril & Methodius (English) 633 Bridger Ave

9:30 A.M. Our Lady of Sorrows ( English) 116 Broadway

11:30 A.M. Our Lady of Sorrows (Spanish)

2:00 P.M. St Christopher’s in Eden ( English)

We look forward to walking with Our Risen Lord in the 50 days of the Easter Season with you!

HAPPY EASTER!!

