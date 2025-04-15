Holy Spirit Catholic Community Invites You to Celebrate the Triduum and Attend Easter Mass!

Conveniently held at multiple times and locations

Locations:

St Christopher’s (Eden)

Sts. Cyril & Methodius (SCM), 633 Bridger Ave

Our Lady of Sorrows (OLS),116 Broadway

We would love to celebrate the Triduum, the three holy days with you.

Holy Thursday, April 17th, 2025

7 P.M. Mass, English OLS

7 P.M. Mass, Spanish SCM

Good Friday, April 18, 2025

3 P.M. English OLS Easter Liturgy

7 P.M. Spanish SCM Easter Liturgy



Holy Saturday, April 19, 2025

8:30 P.M. at Sweetwater Events Complex. (3320 Yellowstone Road)

EASTER SUNDAY, April 20th, 2025

Our Lady of Sorrows

7:30 AM, English

9:30 AM, English

11:30 AM Mass, Spanish

St Christopher’s (Eden)

9 AM Mass, English



Sts. Cyril & Methodius

11:00 AM Mass, English

We look forward to walking with Our Risen Lord in the 50 days of the Easter Season with you!