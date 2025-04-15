Holy Spirit Catholic Community Invites You to Celebrate the Triduum and Attend Easter Mass!

Holy Spirit Catholic Community Invites You to Celebrate the Triduum and Attend Easter Mass!

Conveniently held at multiple times and locations

Locations:

St Christopher’s (Eden)

Sts. Cyril & Methodius (SCM), 633 Bridger Ave

Our Lady of Sorrows (OLS),116 Broadway

We would love to celebrate the Triduum, the three holy days with you. 

Holy Thursday, April 17th, 2025
7 P.M. Mass, English OLS
7 P.M. Mass, Spanish SCM

Good Friday, April 18, 2025
3 P.M. English OLS Easter Liturgy
7 P.M. Spanish SCM Easter Liturgy


Holy Saturday, April 19, 2025
8:30 P.M. at Sweetwater Events Complex. (3320 Yellowstone Road)

EASTER SUNDAY, April 20th, 2025

Our Lady of Sorrows
7:30 AM, English
9:30 AM, English
11:30 AM Mass, Spanish

St Christopher’s (Eden)

9 AM Mass, English

Sts. Cyril & Methodius

11:00 AM Mass, English

We look forward to walking with Our Risen Lord in the 50 days of the Easter Season with you!

