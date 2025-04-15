Holy Spirit Catholic Community Invites You to Celebrate the Triduum and Attend Easter Mass!

Conveniently held at multiple times and locations
Locations:
St Christopher’s (Eden)
Sts. Cyril & Methodius (SCM), 633 Bridger Ave
Our Lady of Sorrows (OLS),116 Broadway
We would love to celebrate the Triduum, the three holy days with you.
Holy Thursday, April 17th, 2025
7 P.M. Mass, English OLS
7 P.M. Mass, Spanish SCM
Good Friday, April 18, 2025
3 P.M. English OLS Easter Liturgy
7 P.M. Spanish SCM Easter Liturgy
Holy Saturday, April 19, 2025
8:30 P.M. at Sweetwater Events Complex. (3320 Yellowstone Road)
EASTER SUNDAY, April 20th, 2025
Our Lady of Sorrows
7:30 AM, English
9:30 AM, English
11:30 AM Mass, Spanish
St Christopher’s (Eden)
9 AM Mass, English
Sts. Cyril & Methodius
11:00 AM Mass, English
We look forward to walking with Our Risen Lord in the 50 days of the Easter Season with you!