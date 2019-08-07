Holy Spirit Catholic School End-of-Summer Registration

Holy Spirit Catholic School is currently enrolling Pre-Kindergarten, and Kindergarten-6th Grades. (Extended care options are also available.)

For over 60 years, they have been delivering a quality educational experience that they continue to maintain year after year.

By enrolling your child in Holy Spirit Catholic School, your child will experience the following benefits:

Academic excellence in a community grounded in faith

Safe disciplined environment

Diverse population — ALL ARE WELCOME!

Limited class size offers opportunity for more individualized attention

Commitment to technology to enhance education

Scholarship and referral programs available to qualified applicants

Emphasis on moral development, service to others and leadership skills



More Info

Call 307-362-6077 or visit their website rshscs.com for more information.

Come & experience the difference HSCS can make!

