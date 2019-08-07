Holy Spirit Catholic School End-of-Summer Registration

By
Lindsay Malicoate
-
29
Views

Holy Spirit Catholic School is currently enrolling Pre-Kindergarten, and Kindergarten-6th Grades. (Extended care options are also available.)

For over 60 years, they have been delivering a quality educational experience that they continue to maintain year after year.

By enrolling your child in Holy Spirit Catholic School, your child will experience the following benefits:

  • Academic excellence in a community grounded in faith
  • Safe disciplined environment
  • Diverse population — ALL ARE WELCOME!
  • Limited class size offers opportunity for more individualized attention
  • Commitment to technology to enhance education
  • Scholarship and referral programs available to qualified applicants
  • Emphasis on moral development, service to others and leadership skills

More Info

Call 307-362-6077 or visit their website rshscs.com for more information.

Come & experience the difference HSCS can make!

  
