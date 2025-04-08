Holy Thursday’s Interfaith Pilgrimage Date is Set

Holy Thursday Pilgrimage in Downtown Rock Springs photo courtesy of Downtown Rock Springs

ROCK SPRINGS — Downtown Rock Springs is transforming into a quiet place of reflection and unity on Holy Thursday, April 17 and will start at 12 p.m. in front of the Broadway Theater.

The faith-filled community is encouraged to join on Holy Thursday, or Maundy Thursday, to commemorate the Last Supper of Jesus Christ and his apostles. Paul Murray, of the Rock Springs Main Street/UTA arts and culture committee, is coordinating the pilgrimage. This event is designed to fit into a midday break for downtown workers, visitors, and residents who want to participate.

