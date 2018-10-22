Homax Oil Sales is Hiring Tank Wagon Drivers, Class B Minimum

Homax Oil has immediate openings for hazmat and non-hazmat positions. Class A is a plus, Class B minimum. New dispatch and scheduling.
Homax Oil Sales is a local petroleum distributor servicing Wyoming’s industries (mining, agriculture, oilfield).
Apply in Person at
505 D St, Rock Springs
Position Requirements
- Must be able to lift, kneel, climb, chain up
- Basic knowledge of DOT driving laws
- Responsible for daily paperwork
- Clean driving record required
- Medical card
- Pass pre-employment drug screen
Position Benefits
- Competitive pay with overtime
- Paid Vacation and Holiday Pay
- 401(K) matching retirement plan
- Health insurance
- Modern maintained fleet
- Typical schedule Monday – Friday and home nightly
Apply Today
Apply in Person at 505 D St in Rock Springs.
Ask for Mike P 307-362-8888 E info@homaxoil.com
*This is a local position.
Learn more about what we do at www.homaxoil.com.
