Homax Oil Sales is Hiring Tank Wagon Drivers, Class B Minimum

Homax Oil has immediate openings for hazmat and non-hazmat positions. Class A is a plus, Class B minimum. New dispatch and scheduling.

Homax Oil Sales is a local petroleum distributor servicing Wyoming’s industries (mining, agriculture, oilfield).

Apply in Person at
505 D St, Rock Springs

Position Requirements

  • Must be able to lift, kneel, climb, chain up
  • Basic knowledge of DOT driving laws
  • Responsible for daily paperwork
  • Clean driving record required
  • Medical card
  • Pass pre-employment drug screen

Position Benefits

  • Competitive pay with overtime
  • Paid Vacation and Holiday Pay
  • 401(K) matching retirement plan
  • Health insurance
  • Modern maintained fleet
  • Typical schedule Monday – Friday and home nightly

Apply Today

Apply in Person at 505 D St in Rock Springs.

Ask for Mike  P 307-362-8888 info@homaxoil.com

*This is a local position.

Learn more about what we do at www.homaxoil.com.

Homax Oil Sales Inc

Paid Advertisement - This post was paid for by the business or individual represented above.

