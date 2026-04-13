Home at Last: Rock Springs, Green River Set for Local Corrivalry

ROCK SPRINGS — For the first time this season, softball returns to Sweetwater County as Rock Springs High School hosts Green River High School on Tuesday at the Wataha Recreational Complex.

The doubleheader, scheduled for 3:30 and 5 p.m., marks not only the first meeting between the two programs this year but also the first games played locally after earlier home contests were postponed due to inclement weather.

Fans unable to make it to the game, TRN Media will be livestreaming the games on SweetwaterNOW’s Facebook page and The Radio Network Facebook Page with Keith Trujillo providing play-by-play and Jayson Klepper providing color commentary.

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Rock Springs enters the matchup at 6-6 overall, looking to continue building momentum after a competitive start that has included wins over ranked opponents. The Lady Tigers have established themselves as a top contender in the conference, showing balance at the plate and in the circle through the season’s opening weeks.

Green River, meanwhile, comes in at 0-12 and is still searching for its first win. Despite the record, the Lady Wolves have shown offensive improvement in recent games, including multiple high-scoring efforts last weekend against Torrington, and will look to translate that progress into results.

Following Tuesday’s games, both teams are scheduled to remain busy, with previously postponed home contests against Laramie and Cheyenne South set to be made up Friday and Saturday, pending the weather.