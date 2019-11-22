Home for Sale– 516 Talladega Drive Rock Springs, WY

Don’t miss your chance to see this beautiful ranch-style home with vaulted ceilings and NO backyard neighbors.
The covered back porch with a gorgeous view of White Mountain is just one of the many features that add to the charm and elegance of this home.
Details
- $399,900 Priced to Sell
- 7,039 Square Foot Lot
Features
- Open floor plan and real hardwood floors throughout main living areas.
- Kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, large pantry and kitchen island.
- Garage has extra loft style storage, built-in cabinetry, and epoxy painted floors.
- Desirable location close to schools, rec center and shopping.
- Yard is fenced and has grass, curbing, perennials and mature trees.
- Formal dining room could be office space or toy room.
- Brand NEW carpet upstairs in bedrooms!
- Basement is completely finished with huge open family room andprivate living quarters that include bedroom, bathroom and large closet with custom built-ins.
- No back neighbors! Back porch is covered with wonderful views of White Mountain.
- Fully landscaped with auto sprinklers.
