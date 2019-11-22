Home for Sale– 516 Talladega Drive Rock Springs, WY

Don’t miss your chance to see this beautiful ranch-style home with vaulted ceilings and NO backyard neighbors.

The covered back porch with a gorgeous view of White Mountain is just one of the many features that add to the charm and elegance of this home.

Details

$399,900 Priced to Sell

Priced to Sell 7,039 Square Foot Lot

















Features Open floor plan and real hardwood floors throughout main living areas.

and real hardwood floors throughout main living areas. Kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, large pantry and kitchen island.

with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, large pantry and kitchen island. Garage has extra loft style storage, built-in cabinetry, and epoxy painted floors.

has extra loft style storage, built-in cabinetry, and epoxy painted floors. Desirable location close to schools, rec center and shopping.

close to schools, rec center and shopping. Yard is fenced and has grass, curbing, perennials and mature trees. Formal dining room could be office space or toy room.

could be office space or toy room. Brand NEW carpet upstairs in bedrooms!

upstairs in bedrooms! Basement is completely finished with huge open family room andprivate living quarters that include bedroom, bathroom and large closet with custom built-ins.

is completely finished with huge open family room andprivate living quarters that include bedroom, bathroom and large closet with custom built-ins. No back neighbors! Back porch is covered with wonderful views of White Mountain.

Back porch is covered with wonderful views of White Mountain. Fully landscaped with auto sprinklers.

Map of the Property

Find AAA Properties on FACEBOOK or visit our WEBSITE to see our current listings!

Paid Advertisement - This post was paid for by the business or individual represented above. We reserve the right to remove any comments. If you'd like to advertise your business in a future promotion similar to this, call our Advertising Team at 307-922-0700 or send us a message.