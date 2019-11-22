Home for Sale– 516 Talladega Drive Rock Springs, WY

Don’t miss your chance to see this beautiful ranch-style home with vaulted ceilings and NO backyard neighbors.

The covered back porch with a gorgeous view of White Mountain is just one of the many features that add to the charm and elegance of this home.

 

Details

  • $399,900 Priced to Sell
  • 7,039 Square Foot Lot
4 Bedroom
3 Bathroom
2 Car Garage
3,232 Square Foot

Features

  • Open floor plan and real hardwood floors throughout main living areas. 
  • Kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, large pantry and kitchen island. 
  • Garage has extra loft style storage, built-in cabinetry, and epoxy painted floors.
  • Desirable location close to schools, rec center and shopping. 
  • Yard is fenced and has grass, curbing, perennials and mature trees.
  • Formal dining room could be office space or toy room.
  • Brand NEW carpet upstairs in bedrooms!
  • Basement is completely finished with huge open family room andprivate living quarters that include bedroom, bathroom and large closet with custom built-ins.
  • No back neighbors! Back porch is covered with wonderful views of White Mountain.
  • Fully landscaped with auto sprinklers.

Map of the Property

Find AAA Properties on FACEBOOK or visit our WEBSITE to see our current listings!

  
