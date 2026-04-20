Home Opportunity Awaits Rock Springs

Home Opportunity Awaits Rock Springs

SweetwaterNOW photo by James Riter.

ROCK SPRINGS — The Rock Springs soccer teams return home this week looking to regroup, as they prepare to host Riverton in a pair of conference matchups.

The Lady Tigers will kick off the action at 3 p.m., followed by the Tigers boys at 5 p.m. Fans who are unable to attend will still have an opportunity to watch, as TRN Media will livestream the games. The video-only broadcast will be available for free on SweetwaterNOW’s Facebook page.

The games come after a challenging road trip to Jackson, where Rock Springs faced the top-ranked teams in Class 4A under difficult weather conditions. Rock Springs girls’ team fell 6-0, while the boys fell 10-1.

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Rock Springs enters the matches with a 2-4-2 record on the girls’ side and 2-6 for the boys. Riverton and Rock Springs battled at the beginning of the season in a pair of two-point decisions, with the Lady Wolverines winning 6-4 and the Wolverines earning a 2-0 victory.

Playing at home could provide a boost for Rock Springs, which has found its success on its home pitch this season, with both teams earning their wins in front of the home crowd.

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