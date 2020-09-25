Homecoming, Fall Activities Remain on Schedule for SCSD No. 1

ROCK SPRINGS — Superintendant Kelly McGovern announced yesterday that plans for the Rock Springs High School Homecoming and all other fall activities remain on schedule in Sweetwater County School District No 1.

“We are waiting for the next set of orders coming out soon to begin on October 1,” McGovern told the district through ParentSquare yesterday. “As soon as those new orders are released, and we understand what the restrictions are, we will plan accordingly and communicate the District’s next steps with procedures and upcoming events.”

Meanwhile, she said that all fall activities such as Halloween parties and events surrounding the 2020 Homecoming including the parade, bonfire, and dance have not been canceled.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

State Health Officer, Dr. Harrist did announce yesterday that if individuals that are wearing face masks in schools are exposed to COVID-19 they will not have to be quarantined.

“That is great news in contract tracing and the operations of our schools,” McGovern said.