Homecoming Parade Comes to Downtown Rock Springs Wednesday

ROCK SPRINGS — A homecoming tradition returns to Downtown Rock Springs this week.

The annual Rock Springs High School Homecoming Parade begins at 5 p.m. at the high school and will travel down James Drive. The parade then moves onto Second Street as it approaches downtown. It will travel down F Street and turn onto Broadway as it moves through the downtown area. The parade passes the Rock Springs Historical Museum and turns onto B Street, before turning back onto Second Street to return to the high school.

The event won’t be the sole homecoming activity Wednesday. The Powderpuff Football game will take place at Tiger Stadium, beginning at 7:30 p.m.