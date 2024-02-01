Homecoming Week for WWCC Filled with Sports and Family Activities

ROCK SPRINGS – The Mustangs’ homecoming week is this week, and it is filled with sports and activities for the community. The men’s and women’s basketball teams will have their Whisler’s Night basketball game tomorrow against Eastern Wyoming College.

Saturday, the school will host its annual Chili Cook-off in Downtown Rock Springs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The homecoming game will be Saturday after the Chili Cook-off at 2 p.m. in Rushmore Gym. They will face Laramie County Community College.

This year, the men’s basketball team is 13-8 while the Women’s team is 9-13

WWCC’s Wrestling team will also have a home match this homecoming week. They dual against Otero Junior College at 6 p.m. Friday. Saturday, the Mustangs wrestle Trinidad State Junior College in Pinedale.

On the year, the defending NJCAA National Champions are 12-3.