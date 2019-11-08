HOMETOWN HUSTLE: Amber Kramer, State Farm Insurance

Welcome to #HOMETOWNHUSTLE – a SweetwaterNOW exclusive series where we highlight hardworking individuals in our community.

This week I had a chance to talk to local State Farm Insurance agent, Amber Kramer. For years, Amber has been helping the people of Sweetwater County insure what matters most.

The investment world is really what landed Amber into the insurance industry.

“This is my passion. I love managing money, helping people plan for their future. However, I’m thankful to also help people plan for the unexpected.”

In addition to doing what she is passionate about, Amber also enjoys the freedom of being self-employed.

“I work very hard and many hours, but I have always had my family around and could be everywhere with them.”

Amber also believes in State Farm and its mission.

“State Farm is about honesty, integrity, and helping people down to its core. Since the beginning of time, that’s what this company has been about. Every day I know that I can come to work and it’s a breath of fresh air. The company promotes community events. The corporate ethics are very strict. State Farm is owned by its policyholders. It can’t get much better than that,” Amber explained.

Now, when people think of working in the insurance business, they typically don’t think of it as being exciting or fun. That’s not the case at Amber’s office.

“We have a fast-paced, fun culture. Our team is built with well-trained, educated individuals from a diverse set of backgrounds. We work hard everyday training to make sure that at any time everyone is ready to help new and existing customers with all needs. We strive to make sure that every customer has an experience tailored to their individual goals and concerns.”

AMBER KRAMER – STATE FARM INSURANCE IN 3 WORDS Reliable, Compassionate, and Professional.



In addition to alll of that, after spending some time at Amber’s office, I quickly noticed how genuine and friendly Amber and each and every staff member is. Plus, they also have fresh baked cookies and warm coffee out for customers each morning!

Amber defines business success as always growing and achieving goals, all while giving back and helping others achieve their goals.

“For me, success is achieved by personal growth, achieving goals, helping others, being able to give back, being able to work hard and spend time with family, and helping my team reach their goals.”

A bulliten board full of thank you cards displayed in the front of the office.

This is Wendy. Everybody loves Wendy!

Throughout her time of being a business owner, Amber has encountered a few challenges along the way. Owning a business means working longer hours. As you can imagine, the long hours take away from some family time. But, Amber has had a strong support system.

“I feel blessed having a supportive family that allows me to spend the time needed to make my business successful,” said Amber. “I also have an absolutely amazing team.”







For Amber, one of the most enjoyable parts of being a business owner is being able to put her work-ethic to good use.

“I’m a hard worker, therefore, I enjoy being able to pour my hard work into a business. Also, I really enjoy people, helping people, and helping my team grow as people.”

I asked Amber if there was one person that comes to mind, who’s advice and guidance has helped her through her business journey, and she mentioned her dad.

“My dad has always taught me that I could do anything I set my mind to. I just had to work for it. He was very hard working that helped many people in this community build their careers. I suppose he instilled in me to never give up and have very high standards for myself. He also taught me that reputation was important and to respect everyone.” explained Amber. “I’ve been blessed with some really good mentors in my career.”

Amber has learned many things about owning a successful business throughout the years and she has one piece of advice she’d like to share with aspiring business owners.

“Self-employment takes hard work, but it can be very rewarding in many ways.”