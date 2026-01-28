HOMETOWN HUSTLE: China Garden

Welcome to #HOMETOWNHUSTLE – a SweetwaterNOW exclusive series where we highlight hardworking individuals in our community.

As we work to bring back SweetwaterNOW’s business highlights in Hometown Hustle, we sat down with Sui Leo at China Garden. China Garden has been in business for 45 years and we were intrigued to learn Sui’s story and the secret to her success. After talking to her, we can tell you that secret is kindness and hard work.

The Backstory

China Garden’s journey to success starts with Dep Leo, Sui’s father-in-law. Dep’s father came to Rock Springs prior to World War 1 and joined the army. Dep later followed in 1948 and lived in Laramie. In 1959, Dep’s wife and brother-in-law came to the United States and together with Dep, they moved to Rock Springs. Once in Rock Springs, Dep was a partner in the Sands Cafe until 1975. At that time, he sold his partnership and opened Panda Cafe, across from Skip’s Tire. While owning and operating this restaurant, Dep began the construction process for the China Garden building.

Dep’s son, Mark Leo, was attending college during this time and was hired to help with the building’s construction. He left college, and in 1981, Dep and Mark opened the doors to the China Garden restaurant.

Born and raised near Hong Kong, Sui Leo (you may know her as Susi) moved to the United States in 1983. While she followed her husband’s family to Sweetwater County, Sui still chooses to live, raise her sons, and run her business in Green River. Even though the weather was the most difficult thing Sui acclimated to, she loves the small town atmosphere, the kindness and the inclusivity of Sweetwater County. She loves her customers and the fact that she can call her customers by name. The relationships she has forged throughout her years here have been a bright spot.

“I think I’m lucky, I came here when I was young. I was able to go to school and learn. Not only from schooling, but from our customers as well.” -Sui Leo

Sui’s Story

Sui was born in the city of Guangzhou, China, northwest of Hong Kong. When she was six years old, her father moved their family to a small village where Sui completed kindergarten through junior high school. Upon completion, she took an entrance exam to see which high school she could attend. This was an exciting time because 10 years prior, China didn’t allow their youth to go further in their education. It was the time of the Chinese Cultural Revolution and children were expected to stay and work the farms. Sui scored so well on the entrance exam that she was able to skip through all of high school and go immediately to nursing school. At 18, having freshly received her nursing certificate, Sui moved back to the city and started working in a hospital in Foshan City. Around this time, Mark Leo, Dep’s son, went to Guangzhou. He and Sui were married in 1982 and Sui came to the United States in 1983, where she began working at China Garden washing dishes, meal prepping and eventually waiting tables.

Due to the language barrier, Sui immediately began studying English and working on her citizenship. Her English classes took place in a trailer on 2nd South, with then mayor Bonnie Pendleton as her teacher. She recalls her time in those classes as somewhat difficult as there were students from a number of different nationalities, all of whom spoke different languages. After learning the basics of English, she took citizenship classes and became a citizen in 1987. Still working at China Garden, Sui was attending college when Dep fell ill. She left college and took on a full time managerial role at the restaurant, taking over the administrative duties. The master chef behind it all was Dep, and over time he taught Sui to cook all the favorite dishes you still find when visiting China Garden.

After all these years, China Garden is still a family affair. Sui’s two brothers and their wives also help run the restaurant, and even though Dep’s son Mark isn’t there full-time, he continues to work on the maintenance of the building and other odd jobs, like meal prepping, during his time off.

Throughout all this, Sui raised three sons who came to the restaurant with her every day. The boys were Boy Scouts, even receiving their Eagle Scout Honors. Both Mark and Sui helped a lot with scouts when their children were young. Even though Sui doesn’t do a lot outside of working, nor is she real outdoorsy, she does love spending time with her family on their boat at the gorge.

Sui’s Favorite Things

Actor and Movie: Robin Williams – Mrs. Doubtfire

Music: Country – She loves Garth Brooks

TV Shows: The Food Network and Family Feud (Sui’s family watches Family Feud during their family dinners.)

We asked Sui what was the hardest part of her transition moving to the US

“The weather,” Sui replied immediately! She had never seen snow or water freeze to ice before. She also was used to more green. “There is so much rain where I grew up, everything there is green,” she remembered.

Have you had a chance to get back to China?

In 2006, Sui and Mark travelled back to China with their local friends, Nori and Gordon Gunter. They were also able to visit the village where she grew up.

So if you haven’t already, be sure to stop by China Garden for great food, amazing service and a homey atmosphere.