HOMETOWN HUSTLE: David Stauffer | Farm Bureau Insurance

Welcome to #HOMETOWNHUSTLE – a SweetwaterNOW exclusive series where we highlight hardworking individuals in our community.

This week, I had a chance to catch up with David Stauffer. David is a local Farm Bureau Insurance Agent. He loves serving the community in a meaningful way and is passionate about Wyoming and the people in it.

David started out in the insurance industry as an auto insurance claims adjuster. During his time as a claims adjuster, David found that there were many people who not only did not understand insurance policies but were not adequately protected when tragic events occurred. He did find that without fail, those who had better coverage and were better prepared were those who had a local insurance agent to help them determine what coverage was right for them. That’s what inspired David to do what he does today.

“I decided that being an insurance agent would allow me to help educate clients and better prepare them for the unexpected events that can occur in life.”

Helping the people of Sweetwater County better prepare for the unexpected is what David and his staff have been doing for the past 15 years. The highly experienced and versatile staff is what makes his office unique.

“Kristi Rasmussen has worked for Farm Bureau since 1986 and has 34 years of experience while Kathy Bigelow has been with us 14 years and Ellen Smith for 8 years. Having a local adjuster, Mike Legault who has taken care of our clients for over 17 years adds to the level of stability we offer our clients. We are a multi-line insurance and financial services company. We offer life, disability, long-term care, auto, home, commercial and ranch insurance. We also offer investment/retirement products and have a financial planning and estate planning team that our clients can work with. Bethany Gilson of Legacy Law shares office space with us and assists our clients with the estate planning process,” Stauffer said.

In addition to all of the experience and knowledge that you’ll find at David’s office, in the short time I was there I quickly noticed the family-like atmosphere and the kindness of each and every employee.

When I asked Stauffer about why he believes in the mission of Farm Bureau Insurance he mentioned how the company’s home is Wyoming – the headquarters are located in Laramie. Farm Bureau Insurance is also associated with the Wyoming Farm Bureau Federation which is the largest organization of farmers and ranchers in the state. The grassroots organization is committed to protecting Wyoming farmers and ranchers.

We are truly a local insurance company, from Agent to CEO, our roots run deep in Wyoming. -David Stauffer

One of the biggest challenges that David and his employees face is helping current and future clients see the importance of consistently reviewing their insurance and financial plans.

“Just as most of us routinely go to our health care providers for checkups, we should also have regularly scheduled checkups of our insurance programs,” explained David.

DAVID STAUFFER, FARM BUREAU INSURANCE IN 3 WORD

Experienced, Committed, and Trustworthy.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, David’s office has also had to adapt and adjust the way they are able to serve their clients by assisting them over the phone, e-mail, or social media.

The thing that David loves most about being a business owner is being able to offer products that provide value and have a positive impact during a time of stress or need.

“Being able to help someone when they experience the tragedy of losing a loved one or assisting them in repairing a house or car after a disaster is very fulfilling to me.”

For David, doing something he loves, and constantly striving to improve is what success is all about. It’s not about money or trophies.

I believe success is a personal process of progression. As long as we are moving forward and striving to improve ourselves, those around us, and the communities we live in, we are successful. Success should not be measured solely by achieving a temporary goal. Sometimes our seemingly biggest defeats and losses can be seen later as our biggest successes. David Stauffer

David also has a few more wise words of advice for anyone who has their own dream of one day owning a business.

“Unpack your bags and commit to your business and our community. Have the determination to stick with it and make it work regardless of the circumstances around you.”

The relationships built within the community during the past 15 years has been one of the absolute best parts of David’s journey.

“My favorite part of working with our local community is meeting and associating with so many amazing people. Sweetwater county is filled with kind and caring people who inspire me to do and be better. I want to thank this community for not just the support of my insurance business but for supporting and loving me, my staff and our families through all of the good and bad times we have seen over the years.”