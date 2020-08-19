HOMETOWN HUSTLE: Delbert Poll | Frank’s Auto Body & Glass

Welcome to #HOMETOWNHUSTLE – a SweetwaterNOW exclusive series where we highlight hardworking individuals at local businesses in our community.

This week, I had a chance to catch up with Delbert Poll. Delbert is the owner of the local auto shop, Franks Auto Body in Green River.

For almost 60 years, Franks Auto Body has served Sweetwater County by providing auto repair, paint, custom paint, and restoration services.

In 1962 Delbert’s grandpa opened up Frank’s Auto Body and the business has been in the family ever since.

Growing up, it had been Delbert’s dream to own his own shop and be able to do what he loves each and every day, work on cars. Delbert did what he needed to do to make his dream become a reality and in 1986 started working at the shop and would eventually become the owner.

The Team: Tristan Gilmore, Mikenna Palmer, Deena LA Veau, and The Pups.

Not only is Delbert able to do what he loves, but he also has the privilege of carrying on his grandfather’s legacy of providing quality auto body work for the community.

As you can imagine, keeping a small business running and successful for nearly 60 years has not been easy at times. One of the biggest challenges has always been keeping up with all of the new technology in the automotive industry. Delbert and his crew are always learning to make sure they can do the best they can for their customers.

“The world is moving so fast today, but we’re doing our best to keep up.”

When I asked Delbert about his favorite memory during his business journey, he couldn't think of just one – but instead, he mentioned the people he's had the opportunity to get to know and serve throughout the community.







“It’s the people. I have met so many good people over the last 30 years and I look forward to many more.”

For Delbert and his team, customer service is key and it shows

“It’s important as a business owner to be able to relate with your customer and then make sure you do every job the best you can,” explained Delbert. And judging from their reviews on Facebook and Google, that’s exactly what they do at Frank’s Auto Body.

Before and After of one of many painting projects at Frank’s Auto Body

“After sliding off a county road and hitting a fence, I was sure my truck was totaled. Two weeks with Del. It looks brand new. He took care of contacting and coordinating with our insurance. He also worked with us to fix a couple of extra repairs. I wouldn’t take a vehicle anywhere else!” ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Rating: 5 out of 5. -Jody K. (Facebook Review) “Frank’s Auto Body & Glass gets their work done for their clients in a timely manner. I like how Frank handles things, and I like talking to him. He is very personable. I would recommend this auto body shop to others.” ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Rating: 5 out of 5. -Lenny V. (Google Review) “I’ve been a customer at Frank’s Auto Body & Glass for 20 years. Frank is great. He answers my questions and helps me when I need it. He gets the work done when it needs to get done.” ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Rating: 5 out of 5. -Scott L. (Google Review)

During the past 30 years Delbert has learned many things about being a successful business owner, and he has a few wise words of advice he’d like to share with aspiring entrepreneurs.

“Don’t give up. It will be hard and there will be bad days. In the long run if you’re doing what you love, it’s worth it.” -Delbert Poll

Delbert knows that if it was not for the people of Sweetwater County Frank’s Auto Body would not still be in business today, so he’d like to thank the community for their support throughout the years.

“I would like to thank all of our customers over the years. If not for you all we wouldn’t be here. Thank you so much for your support and for trusting us.”