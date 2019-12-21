HOMETOWN HUSTLE: Mark and John Piaia, Bi-Rite/Sweet Sage/Remedies

Welcome to #HOMETOWNHUSTLE – a SweetwaterNOW exclusive series where we highlight hardworking individuals in our community.

This week, I had a chance to talk with Mark and John Piaia, owners of the beloved trio of businesses, Bi-Rite, Sweet Sage, and Remedies – where they offer Wyoming brand products, children’s toys, durable medical equipment, a gift selection, home decor, candy, greeting cards, and more. Oh, and we can’t forget Remedies Grill, home of the local favorite Remedy Burger. Since 2006, they have also operated their home oxygen rental business!

Both Mark and John grew up around a small business. Their parents operated Bi-Rite Drug for over 40 years.

Announcing new ownership of of Bi-Rite Pharamcy on April 29, 1956.



Mark & John's Father, Duce Piaia.

“Keeping the legacy going is what inspired us, although we had to change with the times.”

Growing up in the small business world, the brothers were able to learn countless values and skills necessary to run a successful business.

“Both of our parents have influenced us the most on our journey. Our mother, Mary Ann, was extremely organized and taught us the value of keeping accurate records and books. Our father, Duce, who was a business owner and pharmacist for over 40 years taught us the importance of customer service – in that category, he was the best.”

Let me tell you, that customer service carried over to Mark and John. Walking into Bi-Rite/Sweet Sage/Remedies, you immediately feel a sense of community, history, and genuinely cared for as a customer.

Mark named himself employee of the month years ago. "I worked hard that month," he joked.



When I asked Mark and John about their favorite part of the business they told me about Remedies Grill. Over the years, Remedies has become a local favorite place to grab some grub.









“It never gets old to hear customers compliment our staff on a good meal with good service, that keeps us striving to get better.”

For both brothers, business success is all about providing a good or service in a friendly organized business setting and doing so while also offering competitive prices.

BI-RITE/REMEDIES/SWEET SAGE IN 3 WORDS

Local, Friendly, Unique.

As you can imagine, owning any type of retail business comes with its struggles with internet shopping becoming the new norm.

“Our biggest challenge has always been finding a niche only to eventually have it filled by the corporate giants.”

But with Mark and John's years of experience and willingness to "change with the times" their businesses continue to be a success.













There’s something for everyone at Bi-Rite and Sweet Sage!

In a world that seems to revolve around internet shopping, Mark and John would encourage anyone who is thinking of opening a business to consider something other than retail.

“With one click of their computer, customers can have what they want in a couple of days without having to leave their home. Pursue businesses that are more service-oriented or have a service aspect to them.”