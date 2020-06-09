HOMETOWN HUSTLE: Mike Hulen, Cassandra Vincelette, Larry and Amanda Hickerson| Square State Brewing Company

Welcome to #HOMETOWNHUSTLE – a SweetwaterNOW exclusive series where we highlight hardworking individuals in our community.

This week, I had a chance to catch up with Mike, Cassandra, Larry, and Amanda at Square State Brewing Company. Square State is a craft brewery that opened its doors two short years ago. They are focused on designing and brewing creative, refreshing, and unique craft beers and serving them in a homey environment. Each and every person at Square State takes pride in getting to know their customers.









Mike and Larry have been friends since they were kids (over 25 years). As they grew older, one their favorite past times became drinking beer together. One thing led to another, and they started brewing beer together. As their brews became better and better they both decided to share their tasty creations with our community.

“We felt that Rock Springs and Sweetwater County could use another brewery to meet the demand for quality beer. So together, with our wives, Cassandra and Amanda we took the leap to see where this crazy adventure would lead us.”

Cassandra and Amanda both own and operate the business along side Mike and Larry.

Mike and Larry

Taking that leap has proven to be a good choice for them, and those of us who enjoy creative craft beer. But there have been a few challenges along the way, of-which the Square State crew has worked hard to overcome.

“The hardest challenge we faced was finding the best way to implement our ideas. We faced a lot of new challenges in the beginning as any business would such as; right location, the right equipment, etc.”

SQUARE STATE BREWING IN THREE WORDS

Unique delicious beer!









And then came the COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic. To be able to follow regulations and restrictions and keep the community safe, Square State Brewing had to adjust their game plan, so they started offering an online ordering option to be able to offer “to-go brews.”

“We’ve also faced new challenges while reopening. We’ve changed a few things including our seating layout to comply with the new COVID-19 social distancing guidelines.”

One of the things that has made Square State Brewing unique is the role they have supporting our local community. They do not serve food in the brewery but often partner with local restaurants in a variety of ways.

We have a phrase at Square State Brewing, ‘There is no us without you’. We love to spread our love of community with other businesses and charities. Sweetwater County is like no other, we all stand together. There are so many wonderful people and businesses in Sweetwater County and it is our pleasure to be a part of it. – Mike & Larry

Last month, Square State partnered with local restaurant Casa Chavez.

Making the choice to follow their dreams, has made all of the difference for the Square State crew and they’d like to remind anyone who is thinking of doing the same, to try it.

“Don’t be afraid to fall. You will never know unless you try.”

The folks at Square State Brewing are thankful to be doing what they love and would like to thank all who have supported them during this journey.

“We would like to thank everyone who has supported us for the last two years. There is no us without YOU.”