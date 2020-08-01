HOMETOWN HUSTLE: Stephanie Green | ThatGurl307 Auto Cleaning

Welcome to #HOMETOWNHUSTLE – a SweetwaterNOW exclusive series where we highlight hardworking individuals at local businesses in our community.

This week, I had the chance to catch up with Stephanie Green. Stephanie is the owner and operator of ThatGurl307 Auto Cleaning.

Stephanie decided to open ThatGurl307 Auto Cleaning two and a half years ago when she saw a niche in the community that needed to be filled. ThatGurl307 Auto Cleaning is the perfect place to go when your car needs freshened up but not a complete detail. Stephanie does offer a deep clean option that includes shampooing, spot removal, and more.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Here’s the best part, Stephanie understands that people’s schedules are busy, which is why she offers to pick up and delivery options so she can clean your vehicle while you’re at work or out of town.

“I don’t repair vehicles, but I can make you love the inside of your car again.”







When Stephanie decided to take the leap and become a business owner she was working full-time. As you can imagine, juggling the two jobs did present some challenges but with the help of friends, family, and the community Stephanie pushed through.

“Surprisingly, it’s been a smooth transition with a lot of support from the community and other small business owners. I feel I made the right decision in jumping in feet first.”

It also helps that Stephanie truly enjoys what she does. And let’s be honest, I’m glad she enjoys it because cleaning my car is one of my least favorite chores. But for Stephanie, it’s more about providing a helpful service that can make someone’s day.

The #HometownHustle series is made possible by:

I’m ultimately here to be a service to the community. A clean car may sound superficial but everyone feels like a rockstar with a clean ride. -Stephanie Green





The success of ThatGurl307 Auto Cleaning has a lot to do with quality customer service. Stephanie understands the meaning and value of serving the community she loves and takes pride in being able to interact with the people who live here too.

“To me, the most important qualities for a business owner to have are honesty, integrity, and patience. But customer service is also a must. I strive to provide a quality service with hometown value.”

Throughout the past two and a half years, Stephanie has learned a few things she’d like to share with aspiring business owners.

“It doesn’t have to feel like just a job if you enjoy what you’re doing. It’s your business, have fun with it and make sure you feel good about what you’re doing. It’s hard work but it’s rewarding.”

Stephanie would also like to say thank you to everyone that has supported her dream and help make it become a reality.

“Thank you to everyone who has trusted me with their vehicle from the beginning and still supporting my adventure. It’s been very rewarding to gain new relationships and be involved in a supportive community. Most of all thank you to my family. I couldn’t have come this far without your help.”