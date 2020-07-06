HOMETOWN HUSTLE: Tiffany Kindel | Commerce Bank of Wyoming

Welcome to #HOMETOWNHUSTLE – a SweetwaterNOW exclusive series where we highlight hardworking individuals at local businesses in our community.

This week I had a chance to catch up with Tiffany Kindel. Tiffany is the Vice President Branch Manager of Commerce Bank of Wyoming here in Rock Springs.

It’s no secret that Commerce Bank of Wyoming is actively involved in the community, working closely with the businesses in the community is Tiffany’s main role as the Vice President Branch Manager, along with motivating staff and making sure each and every customer is taken care of.

To some, a career in banking may not sound exciting but that’s not the case for Tiffany. Her involvement in the community and passion for what she does shine through every bit of this article.

Tiffany began her journey in the banking world at a young age, right after she graduated high school she worked for a local bank for five years.

She then moved to Colorado to take her career to the next level. While in Colorado she finished her Bachelor’s degree at CMU (Colorado Mesa University). During that time, she worked at a financial institution where she also completed her finance/business internship. During her internship, she worked closely with the branch manager, which is where she started understanding what it takes to be a part of management.

“I learned to truly understand what it takes to be a commercial lender from start to finish. I ended up working there for over 15 years.”

After spending 15 years in Colorado building her career, Tiffany made the difficult yet exciting decision to move back to her hometown (Rock Springs).

“I feel very fortunate to work for Commerce Bank of Wyoming. The team is 100% committed to serving the local community. And we have excellent leadership and staff which makes all of the difference.”

Left to right: Maggie Smith, Jackie Brough, Lisa Moody, Tiffany Kindel, Shannon Alam, Alexis Miera, Jennifer Sullivan, Ashton Caldwell, Katie Martin

For Tiffany, the best part of her job is getting to know the people of Sweetwater County and working with the many local business owners.

“There are several businesses in the area that are locally owned and operated, that provide services across the nation that most people would never know are located in our community. I would like to see Sweetwater County continue to diversify into different industry sectors.”

Being a helpful part of the journey of local entrepreneurs is why Tiffany loves what she does.

“I often say the reason why I love my job is having the opportunity to watch a business grow, thrive, and prosper from the services we provide. In my career I have worked with business owners from the time they start their business career, to the end when they sell it and venture off to enjoy retirement.”

COMMERCE BANK IN 3 WORDS

Strength, Service, and Comm(unity).





In addition to working with local business owners, Tiffany and the team at Commerce Bank host and take part in multiple community events throughout the year. I had to ask if Tiffany had a favorite memory or event she’d taken part in during her time at Commerce Bank and she of course mentioned the local favorite Annual Festival of Trees event. Plus, chances are you’ve seen Commerce Bank at one of your favorite outdoor events grilling up some burger on their famous grill.

“My favorite memories have been at the banks Annual Open House event, along with the YWCA “Festival of Trees” fundraiser we have hosted the last few years. The branch is beautiful for the week prior, full of joy as donors decorate trees, then as guests visit the branch to view and vote for a favorite tree. I am always amazed at how giving, and creative our community is. The night of the event is so exciting, the branch is packed with guests, delicious food and beverages, music, along with the live and silent auction. This year’s event is in the works!”











Staying passionate about her career has made all of the difference for Tiffany and she has a few words of advice she’d like to share with aspiring business owners/managers.

“Have a passion for what you do. I thrive on helping others succeed, whether it is my fellow team members or the customers we work with each and every day. Communication is key.”

The team at Commerce Bank of Wyoming would also like to extend a thank you to all who have shown their support throughout the years.

“Commerce Bank of Wyoming’s commitment to our customers and our local communities is what drives us each and every day. Comm(unity) is the cornerstone of our culture and what truly brings us together. It means that we care deeply about our part to help the people, businesses, schools, and organizations within the communities we serve. We sincerely thank you for your kind words, your business, and your continued support.”