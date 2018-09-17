Honnen Equipment Co. is Seeking a Field Service Technician

Honnen Equipment Co., is your authorized dealer for John Deere Construction & Forestry Equipment and we are looking for a Field Service Technician.
We are looking for someone with at least 2-5 yrs of experience working on heavy equipment, have a class A or B CDL license and a clean MVR.
Honnen Equipment Co. is a well-established family owned company who has been in business since 1963.
We offer excellent benefits such as medical, dental, and vision insurance, a contributing 401K, and more!
To Apply
Interested in becoming a member of our team?
Please send your resume or inquiries to:
hr@honnen.com
