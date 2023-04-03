Nurses at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County will be honored with The DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses.

The award is part of the DAISY Foundation’s mission to recognize the extraordinary, compassionate nursing care they provide patients and families every day.

Nurses may be nominated by patients, their family members or visitors. The award recipient is chosen by a committee at Sweetwater Memorial to receive The DAISY Award and will be presented later this spring.

Each honoree receives a certificate commending them as an “Extraordinary Nurse.” The certificate reads: “In deep appreciation of all you do, who you are, and the incredibly meaningful difference you make in the lives of so many people.” Honorees also receive a DAISY Award pin and a sculpture called A Healer’s Touch, hand-carved by artists of the Shona Tribe in Zimbabwe.

Our nurses strive every day to provide compassionate care for every life we touch, which is our mission at MHSC,” said Chief Nursing Officer Ann Clevenger.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the expertise and value of the nursing profession. Receiving a nomination for a DAISY Award is a great honor for nurses. Please help us in recognizing the extraordinary care our nurses provide to our community.”

There are several ways to nominate someone:

Scan the QR code with your smart phone camera to access the online nomination form.

Type in this web address – www.daisynomination.org/MHSC – to access the online nomination form.

– to access the online nomination form. Email nomination information to rfife@sweetwatermemorial.com . She’ll need 1) the name of the nurse and department; 2) a specific description of a situation or story demonstrating how this nurse made a meaningful difference in your life; 3) your name, phone number, email address and date of nomination; and 4) whether you are a patient, patient’s family member or visitor.

. She’ll need 1) the name of the nurse and department; 2) a specific description of a situation or story demonstrating how this nurse made a meaningful difference in your life; 3) your name, phone number, email address and date of nomination; and 4) whether you are a patient, patient’s family member or visitor. Mail the above information to Robin Fife, Clinical Administrative Assistant, Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County, 1200 College Drive, Rock Springs, WY 82901.

For more information, call Robin at (307) 352-8416.

The DAISY Foundation is a not-for-profit organization, established in memory of J. Patrick Barnes, by members of his family. Barnes died at age 33 in late 1999 from complications of idiopathic thrombocytopenic urpura, a little known but not uncommon auto-immune disease. (DAISY is an acronym for Diseases Attacking the Immune System.) The care Barnes and his family received from nurses while he was ill inspired this unique means of thanking nurses for making a profound difference in the lives of their patients and patient families.

For more on this and all Sweetwater Memorial has to offer, go to sweetwatermemorial.com.