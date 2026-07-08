Honor Farm Inmate Captured After Tuesday Escape

David Daughtry, a Wyoming Honor Farm inmate, was captured Tuesday shortly after he escaped from the minimum-security prison. Department of Corrections photo.

RIVERTON — An inmate who escaped from the Wyoming Honor Farm in Fremont County was captured shortly after his escape Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Wyoming Department of Corrections, David Daughtry was found missing from the Wyoming Honor Farm at about 3:20 p.m. and was captured at 4:55 p.m. Daughtry was originally sentenced 18 months to 3 years for Burglary in Natrona County.

The Wyoming Honor Farm is a minimum-security prison that features a wild horse program aimed at allowing inmates to learn how to respect animals and people.